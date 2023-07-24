15-yr-old attacked at Saggu Chowk

Ludhiana, July 23
Anuj Kumar (15), was brutally attacked by a group of half dozen assailants at Saggu Chowk on Saturday.
Victim’s brother Lovekush reportedly had enmity with some youths, due to which they cornered his brother and inflicted serious injuries on him. Lovkush alleged that the Police Division 8 was not registering a case against the assailants and he would meet the police commissioner in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada
Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...