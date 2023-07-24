15-yr-old attacked at Saggu Chowk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 23

Anuj Kumar (15), was brutally attacked by a group of half dozen assailants at Saggu Chowk on Saturday.

Victim’s brother Lovekush reportedly had enmity with some youths, due to which they cornered his brother and inflicted serious injuries on him. Lovkush alleged that the Police Division 8 was not registering a case against the assailants and he would meet the police commissioner in this regard.