150 attend seminar on nutrition in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, January 6

The Department of Dietetics and Neurology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised the 7th Continuing Nutrition Education (CNE) on ‘Neuro Nutrition - Predict, Prevent and Restore’. More than 150 delegates from across the country attended the conference.

They discussed the impact of dietary choices on brain function, the role of specific nutrients in neuroprotection, and the potential of personalised nutrition in optimising cognitive performance. Experts presented latest advances in epileptic patient care, sarcopenia, ketogenic diet in epilepsy and enhancing functioning of gut-brain axis.

Bipin Gupta, secretary, DMCH Managing Society, said “This interdisciplinary gathering is poised to shape the future of neuro nutrition, fostering collaboration and pushing the boundaries of our understanding of the crucial link between nutrition and cognitive health.”

Gagandeep Singh, HOD Neurology (DMCH), said the scientific community has witnessed a paradigm shift in understanding of the intricate relationship between the gut and the brain, giving rise to a field of study known as the gut-brain axis. This could play a crucial role in the onset of neurological disorders.

Shaveta Batta, RD, Chief Dietician, DMCH, said it is crucial to understand the synergistic effects of specific nutrients for brain health.