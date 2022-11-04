150 farmers fined, 80 blacklisted for farm fires in district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 3

In a crackdown against brazen farm fires, the state government has fined around 150 farmers and has blacklisted some 80 peasants for stubble burning in Ludhiana district, officials have confirmed.

With no let-up in the age-old practice of putting crop residue to the flames, Ludhiana was on Thursday ranked second most polluted city in the state with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording the air quality index (AQI) of 194, which was considered “unhealthy”. Another city in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, Khanna also figured in Punjab’s 10 most polluted cities on November 3 and ranked seventh with AQI 164.

The rising air pollution with PM2.5 concentration of 137.9µg/m³, which was 27.6 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual air quality guideline value in Ludhiana, led to a thick cover of smog that enveloped the industrial hub on Thursday. It forced residents to gasp for clean air and caused trouble for children, aged and those suffering from respiratory problems.

The official data compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), here, a copy of which is with The Tribune, revealed that 1,144 stubble burning cases have so far been recorded in Ludhiana during the current paddy harvesting season since September 15.

However, it was still better than the previous two years when 1,315 and 1,960 farm fires were spotted here during the corresponding period in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

On Thursday, 119 fresh cases of crop residue burning were captured, which were again less than 181 and 157 farm fires registered on this day in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Acting tough against the violators, the government has cracked the whip against those indulging in stubble burning.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Dr Amanjit Singh said an environment compensation fine of Rs 2,47,500 had been imposed on 97 farmers while another 47 peasants were in the process of being fined. Besides, red entries had been made in khasra girdawaris (revenue records) of 79 farmers for causing environment pollution.

“As 60 per cent paddy has been harvested till date, 25,040 hectares, which was almost 10 per cent of the total 2.58 lakh hectares of the total area under paddy, have so far been recorded under straw burning,” he said.

The CAO said more farmers were also coming forward to adopt scientific management of paddy straw with the Khanna block leading the district in large scale in-situ stubble management this season.

“As a result, only 48 farm fires have been spotted in Khanna so far,” he said while adding that Samrala, Sidhwan Bet and Pakhowal were at the forefront of ex-situ residue management.

Among other blocks in the district where the stubble burning this season was under much control included Ludhiana-I 14, Dehlon 15, Sudhar 26, Doraha 32, Maloud 35, Pakhowal 71, Ludhiana-II 72, and Samrala recorded 93 farm fires till Thursday.

However, the Jagraon block was leading the district with the maximum of 221 crop residue burning cases followed by Sidhwan Bet 199, Machhiwara 193, and Raikot logging 125 incidents of stubble burning this season so far.

The CAO said besides 6,694 paddy straw management machines working in the district after being provided under subsidy schemes, much more had been purchased by the farmers at personal level and were operational in the fields.