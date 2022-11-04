 150 farmers fined, 80 blacklisted for farm fires in district : The Tribune India

150 farmers fined, 80 blacklisted for farm fires in district

Ludhiana second, Khanna seventh most polluted city in state

150 farmers fined, 80 blacklisted for farm fires in district

Spike in farm fires has deteriorated the air quality, due to which a thick cover of smog enveloped Ludhiana on Thursday. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 3

In a crackdown against brazen farm fires, the state government has fined around 150 farmers and has blacklisted some 80 peasants for stubble burning in Ludhiana district, officials have confirmed.

With no let-up in the age-old practice of putting crop residue to the flames, Ludhiana was on Thursday ranked second most polluted city in the state with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording the air quality index (AQI) of 194, which was considered “unhealthy”. Another city in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, Khanna also figured in Punjab’s 10 most polluted cities on November 3 and ranked seventh with AQI 164.

The rising air pollution with PM2.5 concentration of 137.9µg/m³, which was 27.6 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual air quality guideline value in Ludhiana, led to a thick cover of smog that enveloped the industrial hub on Thursday. It forced residents to gasp for clean air and caused trouble for children, aged and those suffering from respiratory problems.

The official data compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), here, a copy of which is with The Tribune, revealed that 1,144 stubble burning cases have so far been recorded in Ludhiana during the current paddy harvesting season since September 15.

However, it was still better than the previous two years when 1,315 and 1,960 farm fires were spotted here during the corresponding period in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

On Thursday, 119 fresh cases of crop residue burning were captured, which were again less than 181 and 157 farm fires registered on this day in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Acting tough against the violators, the government has cracked the whip against those indulging in stubble burning.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Dr Amanjit Singh said an environment compensation fine of Rs 2,47,500 had been imposed on 97 farmers while another 47 peasants were in the process of being fined. Besides, red entries had been made in khasra girdawaris (revenue records) of 79 farmers for causing environment pollution.

“As 60 per cent paddy has been harvested till date, 25,040 hectares, which was almost 10 per cent of the total 2.58 lakh hectares of the total area under paddy, have so far been recorded under straw burning,” he said.

The CAO said more farmers were also coming forward to adopt scientific management of paddy straw with the Khanna block leading the district in large scale in-situ stubble management this season.

“As a result, only 48 farm fires have been spotted in Khanna so far,” he said while adding that Samrala, Sidhwan Bet and Pakhowal were at the forefront of ex-situ residue management.

Among other blocks in the district where the stubble burning this season was under much control included Ludhiana-I 14, Dehlon 15, Sudhar 26, Doraha 32, Maloud 35, Pakhowal 71, Ludhiana-II 72, and Samrala recorded 93 farm fires till Thursday.

However, the Jagraon block was leading the district with the maximum of 221 crop residue burning cases followed by Sidhwan Bet 199, Machhiwara 193, and Raikot logging 125 incidents of stubble burning this season so far.

The CAO said besides 6,694 paddy straw management machines working in the district after being provided under subsidy schemes, much more had been purchased by the farmers at personal level and were operational in the fields.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Cobra bites 8-year-old boy; he bites it back twice, the reptile dies

2
Diaspora

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

3
Nation

After 'advice' denying promotion to low-medical category officers set aside, Army finds them fit for elevation

4
World

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

5
Sports

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' in T20 World Cup match

6
World

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

7
Punjab

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

8
Patiala

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

9
Nation

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

10
Sports

Here is why '#cheating' is trending on Twitter after India defeat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup match

Don't Miss

View All
Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Top News

Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

Two-phase Gujarat elections on Dec 1, 5

Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5

No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands union

Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Amritsar district

Sukhbir Badal, Virsa Singh Valtoha granted bail in case of violation of Covid norms

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh improves 15 points in education rankings

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

Burglars clean out seven bank lockers in Mandi Gobindgarh

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

ED files charge-sheet against SRS Group

24,000 farm fires, but Punjab AQI 'moderate'

As Delhi's air turns 'severe', ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

Resident doctors oppose removal of marshals, bouncers from Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

211 found infected in Nawanshahr district

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

City school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Patiala: 3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in Patiala police net

Illegal flex boards dot Patiala roads