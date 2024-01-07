150 mobiles seized from inmates sent for forensic analysis by cops

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 6

Taking a tough stance against criminals running their gangs from the Ludhiana Central Jail with the help of mobile phones, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal has got prepared a list of criminals from whom cell phones were recovered in recent months. The cell phones recovered from them will now be examined at the forensic lab to expose the deep roots of the network.

The recent viral video in which criminals lodged in the Ludhiana jail were seen celebrating the birthday of an inmate, registration of a case against kingpin of international drug syndicate Akshay Chhabra for running a major heroin network from the jail and many more instances had raised questions over the functioning of the Central Jail.

In an exclusive talk with The Tribune here on Saturday, top cop Chahal said the matter of usage of mobile phones inside the jail by criminals was a serious issue and the Ludhiana police were going to break the backbone of this network now.

“After scanning the list of recovery of mobiles from jail inmates, 150 mobile phones which were recovered from peddlers, criminals or inmates facing heinous crimes, have been sent for forensic examination to a forensic lab of the Punjab Police. The phones will be deeply analysed, call details will be scanned and suspicious numbers will be shortlisted for further probe,” the CP said.

He said a detailed log of call details will be prepared and persons with whom the jailed criminals were in touch through phones will be identified.

“The Ludhiana police special team will verify the identity of persons who were holding interactions with the jail inmates and their purpose of the interactions. If the probe finds that such persons were running the network of drug-weapon smuggling or other criminal activities at the behest of the prisoners, they have to face legal action on the charges of running gangs operations,” Chahal said.

The CP also hinted that if forensic examination finds role of any jail official behind supplying phones to the inmates, action might also be taken against them.

Notably, the excercise of sending mobiles for forensic examination was not being followed in letter and in spirit earlier but now, the CP, who is known for breaking the backbone of gangsters either by eliminating them or by putting them behind the bars, has decided to make this practice a regular affair. Every recovered mobile from an inmate will be counted and purpose of keeping the phone inside the jail will be exposed.

Despite having the CRPF, dog squad and own staff of the Ludhiana prisons, the Jail Department has failed to control smuggling of drugs, mobiles into the jail. Even many networks of gangs being run from jail were also busted by the Punjab Police. Sources said in the past seven months, 550 mobiles have been seized from inmates but detailed probe was never taken to the next level.

