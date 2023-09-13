150 police personnel to counsel drug addicts

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 12

The Police Department has drafted an integrated programme to tackle the drug menace in the region.

Besides taking action against people who are involved in drug trafficking, the police will identify drug addicts, counsel them and facilitate their de-addiction and rehabilitation.

As many as 150 police personnel have been identified in Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivisions and surrounding police stations falling under the jurisdiction of Malerkotla district, who will counsel addicts and monitor their progress.

Special teams of police personnel, each led by a DSP, have been organising seminars and workshops regularly at various localities with an intent to sensitise residents about causes and consequences of drug abuse.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu and DSP (Special Branch) Ranjit Singh said that a coordinated movement against the menace of drug abuse had been launched under the supervision of Malerkotla SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal.

They said that they had roped in various prominent personalities and religious leaders to facilitate the organisation of events in their respective localities. They said that all events were being held after business hours so that the routine work was not affected.

Speakers exhorted residents to join the Punjab Government’s campaign against substance abuse and drug trafficking.

The SSP said that initially 150 police personnel had been identified for counselling addicts and more officials would be prepared for the purpose, if required.

“Around 125 of 150 designated personnel have already been attached with identified addicts and their families. They are regularly counselling the victims and members of their families after their duty hours,” said Grewal. He added that the rehabilitation of de-addicted youths was also on the anvil.

