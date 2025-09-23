DT
Home / Ludhiana / 1,500 needy students avail services of library run by society

1,500 needy students avail services of library run by society

Ground Report: Mohinder Dass Batta Memorial Library has around 50,000 books
Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 03:22 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
Students at the Mohinder Dass Batta Memorial Library in Mandi Ahmedgarh.
With an aim to provide education for all, members of Education Must Society is acting as a connecting link between the privileged and the needy.

Mohinder Dass Batta Memorial Library — their dream project —provides books and literature to more than 1,500 needy students of local towns and surrounding villages.

Fully equipped for students desirous of studying in a calm and cool environment, the library has around 50,000 books which are issued to the needy students.

The society has been supporting education for over a decade by organising seminars, workshops and camps in slums and labour colonies, besides facilitating admissions of children in schools of their localities and providing them reading material.

A society office-bearer Dr Puneet Hind said, “Our society came into existence after observing the need for an outfit which had to be devoted exclusively to achieving the agenda of “Education for all”.

Though most of our members are associated with other organisations, we roped in more privileged ones who could afford to fulfil education-related demands of the needy families.”

Besides helping needy students by providing fee, dresses, books and stationery in the traditional way, the society organises inter-school scholarship test, career guidance sessions, science fairs and competitions in extracurricular activities regularly and periodically.

Though hundreds of poor students are getting their full fee from the society, their identity is not disclosed to outsiders. “Rather we prefer paying contributions to parents and ask them to deposit the fee with the school authorities without telling the child,” said another society functionary.

A visit to the library revealed that all books are arranged in racks according to the guidelines of a professional librarian. Visiting students are persuaded to go through all racks and withdraw extra books than their requisition.

