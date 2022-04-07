16 booked for assaulting youth in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

A youth suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by over a dozen youths during a birthday party celebrations at a tavern at Rajpura Chowk on Monday night. Injured Rustambir is undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital. He was attacked with knives by the assailants after minor arguments. A case of attempt to murder was registered on Tuesday. The accused are Harman, Lovejot, Dalip, Velly and 12 unknown persons. —