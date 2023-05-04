16 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 3
The Department of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday confirmed 16 fresh cases of Covid-19. Of the persons tested positive for the virus, five had an influenza-like illness. The department has confirmed a total of 1,14,439 positive cases of the virus and 3,026 deaths in the district so far. At present, 135 cases of the virus were active in the district. — TNS
Figures
Samples 41,10,471
Positive 1,14,439
Deaths 3,026
