16 govt schools to be developed as schools of eminence

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 1

The government has announced that 16 government schools will be developed as schools of eminence (SoEs) in Ludhiana district.

The state government has allocated a sum of Rs 200 crore to raise the standard of school education in the state through 117 SoEs to be established across 23 districts.

Ludhiana has got the lion’s share in the upcoming SoEs with the maximum of 16 such educational institutions to be set up in the district. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently launched the project.

Higher and School Education Principal Secretary Jaspreet Talwar told The Tribune that 117 government senior secondary schools across 23 districts shall be transformed into SoEs. These will cater to the students from classes 9 to 12.

She said the SoE programme aims to reimagine education in government schools, envisioning holistic development of students and preparing them to be responsible 21st century citizens.

“Admissions into a SoE in a specified geographical cluster will be based on an aptitude test and screening later,” she said, adding that 75 per cent students in these schools will be admitted from government schools while 25 per cent will be taken from other schools.

Talwar said the government will ensure zero vacancy in these institutions with respect to subject-specific teachers and non-teaching staff, and provide coaches and equipment for sports, extra-curricular activities, lab attendants and counsellors. All SoEs will have watchmen, sanitation staff and campus managers hired through school management committees, and qualified principals will take charge of these schools.

The SoE students will learn through innovative teaching practices facilitated by well-trained teachers.

These modern-day schools will be opened in secure, green, disabled-friendly premises with sufficient, clean and functional toilets for students and staff, access to clean drinking water, adequate furniture and spacious offices for principals and staff.

“Gender, mental health and adolescent education for all school stakeholders, study tours to deepen understanding and exposure to varied opportunities, integration of curriculum to enable holistic development, activity clubs and student councils to develop 21st century skills will be part of SoEs,” she said.

Enabling factors

Timely allocation of budget and human resources

Design of new tools & resources

Regular capacity building of stakeholders and holding peer learning spaces

Robust monitoring structures

Appreciation & recognition structures

Objectives

To implement all aspects of NEP.

To provide safe learning spaces for students to imbibe knowledge.

To make SoEs a demonstrative ground for other schools, develop champion school heads and academic leaders and enable shared understanding of excellence in education for scalable solutions.