16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 30

A surprise checking conducted in the Central Jail here led to the seizure of 16 mobile phones in two separate incidents. Of the 16 mobile phones, 12 were found abandoned on the jail premises while the remaining were seized from the jail inmates.

In the first incident, a checking was conducted by assistant jail superintendent Gagandeep Sharma, along with his team, which led to the seizure of four mobile phones from inmates Gaurav, Kamaljit, Shukar Singh and Gagandeep Singh Pawan on October 27. Sharma said during checking on October 27, when belongings of the four inmates were checked, four mobile phones were seized.

Another checking was conducted by assistant jail superintendent Inderpreet Singh on October 28 during which 12 mobiles were found abandoned at various places on the jail premises.

In both incidents, a separate case under the Prisons Act was registered yesterday against the four jail inmates and unidentified inmates.

Jail officials said now, a probe would be conducted into the recovery of mobiles and if the connivance of any jail employee with the inmates comes to the fore, action would be taken against them. The Jail Department recover hundreds of mobile phones every year but nothing logical had been done in the name of investigation to bust the racket so far.