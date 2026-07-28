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Home / Ludhiana / 16 months on, Civil Hospital runs sans regular Medicine Specialist

16 months on, Civil Hospital runs sans regular Medicine Specialist

Health Dept has been writing to higher authorities for appointment of more staff

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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A huge rush of patients at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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The Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, records a daily Out Patient Department (OPD) footfall of nearly 1,500-2,000 patients. Currently the hospital is working on a make-shift arrangement when it comes to the Medicine Specialist. The Medicine Specialists are considered the first line of treatment for most patients due to their broad expertise in diagnosing and managing a wide range of conditions.

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It was in March 2025 that the lone medicine specialist of the Civil Hospital, Dr Amanpreet Kaur, was promoted as the District Health and Family Welfare Officer. Afterwards, the medicine department has been working on make-shift arrangements.

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There are only three sanctioned posts of medicine specialist, which according to experts should be increased to six keeping in view that it is a 300-bed hospital, which has a huge footfall of patients in the OPD.

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Though now, the lone medicine specialist is appointed here, he comes only once a week, on Saturday, as he has been given additional charge of Faridkot.

Besides, two empanelled doctors come to the place for three hours every day and doctors from other stations such as Khanna and Maachiwara also visit the hospital.

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Patients sometimes get confused when they fail to see the same doctor during their next visits.

“Today is my third visit to meet the doctor and every time I see a new doctor. It is better when you meet the same doctor as it becomes easy to discuss the follow-up,” said Ram Parkash, a patient.

Another patient, Savitri Devi, from Salem Tabri said she was undergoing treatment for diabetes for the past many years. “Earlier a female doctor used to give medicine but now doctors keep on changing and they had also changed my medicine. I feel confused now,” she said.

Senior Medical Officer Akhil Sareen said they were managing things with the help of empanelled doctors and doctors coming to the hospital on additional charge.

The Health Department has been regularly writing to the higher authorities for appointment of more staff.

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