16 more pupils fall ill on second day of tetanus inoculation

Our Correspondent

Doraha, May 12

A total of 16 more students of Government Girls School, Machhiwara, were taken ill on the second day of the administration of tetanus shots. Of the 12 girls admitted to the Machhiwara Civil Hospital yesterday, 10 have been discharged while two have been referred to the Samrala Civil Hospital.

Dr Arshdeep, the Emergency Medical Officer at Community Health Centre, Machhiwara, said the students admitted to the hospital today had complained of anxiety as they came to attend school.

“There are chances that as these students attending the school today recalled yesterday’s situation, some of them might have suffered from anxiety. Of the 16 admitted today at Civil Hospital, Machhiwara, seven have been discharged and five are still under observation. Four of them had to be referred to the Samrala Civil Hospital, from where two have been discharged. The ones admitted yesterday have also been discharged.”

“As far as checking the status of the vaccine is concerned, the District Immunization Officer and District Health Officer have both visited the spot today. The status of the vaccine shall be reviewed initially at the local level and then at the state level. The effect of the vaccine lasts for two to four hours and today’s hospitalisation may be more of a psychological effect than physical,” the medical officer added.