16 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

Sixteen persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The positivity rate was 5.21 per cent today and now, there are 145 active cases of the virus in the district. Five patients suffering from Covid-19 are admitted at various hospitals.

Those who tested positive today include four people who were suffering from influenza-like illness, three who were diagnosed during OPD visit, four are healthcare workers, two those who had come into contact with infected persons while the reasons for infection of three others are still being ascertained by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said now, a total of 1,14,423 have tested positive for the disease in the district since the outbreak of Covid and a total of 3,026 people have lost their life to the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, 307 samples were sent for testing, which include 210 RT-PCR samples and 97 Antigen samples.

Dr Hitinder appealed to residents to adhere to all safety protocols to save themselves as well as others from the deadly virus.