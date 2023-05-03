16 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 2
Sixteen persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The positivity rate was 5.21 per cent today and now, there are 145 active cases of the virus in the district. Five patients suffering from Covid-19 are admitted at various hospitals.
Those who tested positive today include four people who were suffering from influenza-like illness, three who were diagnosed during OPD visit, four are healthcare workers, two those who had come into contact with infected persons while the reasons for infection of three others are still being ascertained by the Health Department.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said now, a total of 1,14,423 have tested positive for the disease in the district since the outbreak of Covid and a total of 3,026 people have lost their life to the deadly virus.
On Tuesday, 307 samples were sent for testing, which include 210 RT-PCR samples and 97 Antigen samples.
Dr Hitinder appealed to residents to adhere to all safety protocols to save themselves as well as others from the deadly virus.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India does not adhere to international parental child abduction protocols, says US report
The Department of State's 2023 annual report on IPCA that wa...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay High Court judges
Proposes the names of lawyers Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdos...
Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
While most employees reach office on time, officers keep arr...
Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR
Raids and searches are being conducted in Delhi and Haryana
No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation
interim protection in defamation case declined