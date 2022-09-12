16 startups set to get seed money

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 11

After spending two years in the corporate world, Navnoor was not satisfied and wanted to do something different, especially in the food industry and at the same time also help society at large, especially women.

In 2021, she took the plunge and started an initiative ‘Jaggercane’ with the help of her friend, Kaushal Singh, and since then their startup has come a long way.

Recently, her brand has been selected for Innovation Mission Punjab’s Cohort that will offer Rs 3 lakh to 16 startups of Punjab as an experimental capital.

Navnoor Kaur, Co-Founder and CEO, Jaggercane, an MBA, said that the accelerator would offer guidance and mentorship to selected startups for a period of three months.

Thereafter, present them to investors on the demo day in the second week of December 2022, she said.

“Jaggercane was instituted in December 2021 to replace refined sugar with jaggery. Underlining the health benefits, Jaggercane wants to make jaggery a daily dietary habit by value addition for enhancing taste,” she added.

“Jaggercane works on a social impact-driven business model with purpose-driven women leadership at its base and a women-dominant workforce for manufacturing and packaging,” she added.

Kaushal Singh, Co-Founder and COO, an MBA in agribusiness, shared, “Looking at the global demand of jaggery, Jaggercane is exported to several countries like the UAE, Canada and Spain.”

“We procure raw materials directly from farmers following the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” he said.

Navnoor further said, “Sugar is unhealthy and has empty calories. Since my childhood I have seen ‘jaggery’ being used in our household in place of sugar as it is full of minerals, antioxidants and iron. I want people especially the young generation to adopt it in their daily diet.”

“To attract the attention of youngsters we have smart and quirky packing of our products. The Jaggercane brand carries six varieties like jaggery granola, almond illaichi, jaggery crumbs etc, which are selling online through web and shopping sites,” Navnoor added.