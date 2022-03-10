16 teams to compete for top honours in cricket league

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 9

Sixteen teams will be vying for top honours in the 3rd RJP Cricket League, scheduled to be held at the Satish Chander Dhawan Government College for Boys grounds here from March 20 to 27.

The league is being organised by Jain and Aggarwal Welfare Society for which the auction of players was held. The trophy for the league was also unveiled on the occasion.

Manmohan Jain and Dinesh Goyal of the welfare society said teams namely C Mohan Creasemasters, M Jain Super Kings, Bhomia Sunrisers, Chinmay Super Kings, Jainson Champions, Pashav Royals, Goyam Rising Stars, RR Super Kings, Sri Ram Strikers, Rick Super Strikers, SM Power Heaters, Topli Riders, Techno Finishers, GNH United XI, Bistoor Knight Riders and Ridges Rangers had been divided into four groups.

Matches of 12 overs each side would be played during the eight-day long meet. Ludhiana Heights are the title sponsors while Raman Textiles are the co-sponsors. Jain Hosiery Complex, Ritu Collections, KV Tyres, Next Generation and Sita Rams are other sponsors for the event.