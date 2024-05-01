16 teams to take part in Prithipal Hockey Festival

Ludhiana, April 30
Sixteen teams (junior and senior) will be seen in action during the 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival to be organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, Jarkhar, from May 4 at Jarkhar village, about 15 km from here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.
Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, Jagroop Singh Jarkhar and Harkamal Singh — Chairman, chief organizer and president, respectively, of the trust — said eight teams per category will be taking part in this festival during which matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays under the floodlights.
The winners in the senior category will be given cash prize of Rs 41,000 in addition to the trophy and the first runners-up will receive a cash prize of Rs 31,000. Likewise, the winners and first runners-up in the junior section will get cash prizes of Rs 21,000 and Rs 16,000, respectively.
