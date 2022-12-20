16 teams to vie for top honours

Ludhiana, December 19
Sixteen teams will be vying for top honours in the 6th edition of the JITO Premier Cricket League to be organised under the banner “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” in February next year. The Ludhiana chapter of the JITO Youth Wing will organise this eight-day league. The matches would be played on a league basis.
As many as 208 players were auctioned on the pattern of the Indian Premier League here at Lions Bhawan. Mentors Komal Jain of Duke Fabrics and Rajeev Jain Chaman cut the ribbon to mark the start of the auction.
Rajeev Jain and Amit Jain, chairman and senior vice-chairman, respectively, of the Ludhiana chapter, JITO, said teams namely Arham Strikers, Vijay Vallabh Swagger, Sudarshan Tigers, Oswal Tigers, Sweet Touch Strikers, Jainson Smashers, Tory Titans, Veera Ke
Veer, Jijo Warriors, Charlie Strikers, Anti Cultural Army, Home Strikers, SP & SV Riders, Manilo
Spikers, Chandan Challengers and Sona Royals would be seen in action during this league.
