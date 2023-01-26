16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Ludhiana, January 25
The district administration has made all arrangements for the district-level Republic Day function to be held at Guru Nanak Stadium on Thursday. The administration has released the list of 16 persons who will be honoured with the District Award for their respective achievements on the occasion.
The persons who are to be awarded at the district-level function are Raj Kumar Kashyap, Neel Kamal Sharma, Mandeep Keshav, Dharminder Singh, Jatin Kumar, Subash Soundi, Dr Jaspreet Kaur, Rama Munjal, Kashish Rawat, Shashi Kapoor, Parminder Singh Chawla, Rahul Verma, Harvinder Kaur, Rajwant Kaur, Kewal Ram, and Jaskiran Singh.
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan would be the chief guest at the function. The event would start at 9:58 am with the unfurling of the national flag by the chief guest.
Around 930 students would participate in mass PT shows and cultural activities, including choreography on patriotic songs, bhangra and giddha.
In view of Republic Day, police teams have been deployed to monitor and patrol the city. Additional Director General of Police (security) Sudhanshu S Srivastava had on Tuesday assured the people that all security measures are in place for R-Day celebrations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...
Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine
The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...