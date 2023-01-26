16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

The district administration has made all arrangements for the district-level Republic Day function to be held at Guru Nanak Stadium on Thursday. The administration has released the list of 16 persons who will be honoured with the District Award for their respective achievements on the occasion.

The persons who are to be awarded at the district-level function are Raj Kumar Kashyap, Neel Kamal Sharma, Mandeep Keshav, Dharminder Singh, Jatin Kumar, Subash Soundi, Dr Jaspreet Kaur, Rama Munjal, Kashish Rawat, Shashi Kapoor, Parminder Singh Chawla, Rahul Verma, Harvinder Kaur, Rajwant Kaur, Kewal Ram, and Jaskiran Singh.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan would be the chief guest at the function. The event would start at 9:58 am with the unfurling of the national flag by the chief guest.

Around 930 students would participate in mass PT shows and cultural activities, including choreography on patriotic songs, bhangra and giddha.

In view of Republic Day, police teams have been deployed to monitor and patrol the city. Additional Director General of Police (security) Sudhanshu S Srivastava had on Tuesday assured the people that all security measures are in place for R-Day celebrations.