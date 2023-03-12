16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

Following the orders issued by MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, the civic body razed 16 under-construction illegal buildings on the Jassian road and adjoining areas on Saturday. The buildings were being constructed without getting building plans approved from the civic body.

The structures included seven shops and nine residential buildings which were being constructed in violation of the building bylaws.

Recently, Aggarwal had directed building branch officials to directly demolish the under-construction buildings, if the owners fail to get the building plans approved from the authorities. Notably, the officials had also been warned of strict departmental action, if they fail to take action against the illegal constructions taken up in their respective areas without getting the building plans approved from the civic body.

MC Assistant Town Planner (ATP) MS Bedi said despite warnings issued to the building owners, they had failed to get the plans approved. Following this, a demolition drive was organised on Saturday and the 16 under-construction buildings were demolished.

Bedi said building inspectors had been directed to keep a check on illegal construction activities in their respective areas and the drive against the menace would continue in coming days too.

The MC Commissioner urged residents to get building plans approved from the civic body before commencing their construction works and build the buildings as per rules. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against violators.

