16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, December 8

A 16-year-old boy of Buani village was killed in an accident when his motorcycle rammed into a tipper going ahead of him near a petrol station here early this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gurjot Singh of Buani village. He was a Class XI student of Government Senior Secondary School, Doraha.

He reached the school by mistake today as senior classes were off due to exams of junior classes in the school. The incident occurred when Gurjot was returning from the school this morning. As he fell, onlookers called residents of Buani who took him to Sidhu Hospital from where he was referred to SPS Hospital but he died on the way.

Gurjot was the only son of his parents. His father is paralysed and his grandmother died a week ago. His mother is a housewife and sister is still studying. He was the only hope of his parents. A pall of gloom descended on the village when the residents heard about his untimely death.

One of his teachers at the school said: “Gurjot was a promising student. It is a great loss to the school. Staff and students are in deep shock over his death.”

Investigating officer in the case Hardam Singh said the body, which was kept at SPS Hospital, would be handed over to his family after autopsy tomorrow.

