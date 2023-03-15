 16-year-old girl gang-raped, 3 minors nabbed : The Tribune India

16-year-old girl gang-raped, 3 minors nabbed

16-year-old girl gang-raped, 3 minors nabbed


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

The Haibowal police yesterday registered a case against five youths for raping a 16-year-old girl at Fanta Colony in Haibowal here. Three of the suspects were nabbed today.

The suspects had also shot a video of the girl in an objectionable state.

All suspects are minor and residents of Haibowal.

The complainant, the mother of the victim, told the police that on March 10, her daughter was looking upset. On being asked about the reason, she said one of the suspects forcibly took her to his house in Fanta Colony, where other suspects were already present. Afterwards, they raped her.

She said her daughter was also threatened by the youths that if she reveals about the incident to anyone she had to bear the consequences.

Yesterday, a complaint was filed after which the Haibowal police registered a case of gang rape against them.

ASI Hardev Singh said three of the suspects were arrested by the police on Tuesday and raids were being conducted to nab the other youths.

