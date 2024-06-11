16-year-old girl goes missing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

A 16-year-old girl is missing from her home at Fauji Mohalla here since June 1.

A case has been registered at the Model Town police station. As per a complaint registered by Geeta, her daughter is missing since June 1.

She alleged that Vikas Gill of Jain Colony has lured her daughter on the pretext of marrying her. In the past also, the suspect detained the girl.

