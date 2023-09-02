16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 1

A 16-year-old boy attempted to rape a three-and-a-half-year-old girl at her residence in Tharike village. The Sadar police after registering a case of rape and under the POCSO Act yesterday arrested the suspect.

Since the suspect was juvenile, after producing him in a juvenile court, he was sent to the juvenile home.

The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that the the boy was their immediate neighbour and he used to visit their house to play with her daughter.

“On August 30, he came to our house and started playing with my daughter. Later, he took my daughter in his lap and went inside the room. I turned suspicious and went to the room. I was shocked to

see that he was taking off her clothes to violate her. When he saw me, he apologised to me for the act. When I warned him of police action, the suspect pushed me and fled.

He also threatened me of dire consequences if I complained to the police,” she alleged.

The victim’s mother said afterwards, she raised the alarm and called her husband. Yesterday, they lodged a police complaint following which, the police arrested the boy.

Station House Officer, Sadar police station, Inspector Gurpreet Singh, said after nabbing the suspect, further investigation was launched in the case.