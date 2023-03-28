16-year-old raped, 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a resident of Pakhowal village with the support of a woman from the same village. The victim’s family members claimed that the man also attacked them with sticks on March 24.

The suspects, Rajkamal Singh and Ramandeep Kaur, both residents of Pakhowal village, have been identified.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint with the police stating that Ramandeep Kaur stays alone in her house as her mother had passed away and father works in Dubai.

She said she used to send her daughter to sleep at Ramandeep’s house as the latter was alone.

The complainant alleged that her daughter had been depressed for the past few days. When asked about the reason, she said Rajkamal Singh used to come to Ramandeep’s house at night and he had been raping her for the past three months.

She stated that the man had raped her daughter in connivance with Ramandeep Kaur.

The suspects have been charged under Sections 323 and 120-B, IPC, and 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012.