16 years on, wheelchair remains the only support for this teacher, but not a barrier

With 75 per cent disability, vocational teacher Vikas Kumar has emerged as an inspiration for many this Teacher’s Day.

Kumar has been teaching at Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Senior Secondary Smart School, Sarabha, Ludhiana, since 2011. For the past 16 years, his wheelchair has been his only support as he continues to travel to school and teach students of Classes XI and XII.

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A vocational teacher, Kumar provides training in Exports, Imports and Management to senior students. Under his guidance, his students have consistently achieved 100 per cent results.

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Kumar’s father, Anil Kumar Srivastava, told The Tribune that his son goes to school in a wheelchair but has never allowed his disability to come in the way of his profession.

“He has never allowed the disability to be a hurdle in the profession and dedicates his 100 per cent to the school and students. But the government has never appreciated the efforts. Against all odds, when someone shows commitment towards the work, he/she should be appreciated. Such motivation provides a boost to persons like Vikas to fight the odds with a smile,” he said.

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Despite occasionally facing insensitive comments from people, Kumar said they have never dampened his spirit. His wife is also disabled.

“Disability is not in my hands but to move on, we need to push ourselves in a positive manner. I feel so good while teaching my students. Hundreds of students have passed out under my guidance, what else do you wish for?” Kumar said.

He added that the majority of his students respect him greatly.

For Kumar, the wheelchair may be his only physical support, but his determination to teach and guide his students has remained unwavering for 16 years.