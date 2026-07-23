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Home / Ludhiana / 16-yr-old girl gang-raped, three booked

16-yr-old girl gang-raped, three booked

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:32 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the suspects. File
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A shocking case of alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl came to light in Ludhiana. On the complaint of the victim’s mother, the Moti Nagar police have registered a case against three persons.

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In her complaint, the victim’s mother, a native of Bihar currently residing in a rented house in Ludhiana along with her family, said her daughter left home on July 21 to go to a factory for work. When she did not reach there and failed to return home even after a long time, they began searching for her.

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Later, the girl was found in a lane behind her house. She was crying. The girl said three persons had lured her on the way, made her sit in their car and took her to a secluded spot. The suspects offered her a cold drink laced with some intoxicant. The girl consumed the same after which she became unconscious. Afterwards, the suspects allegedly raped her. After the incident, they threatened to kill her. Later, the miscreants dumped her in the lane behind her house and fled the scene.

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The police registered a case against Manish Kumar, Naresh Kumar and Saurav Kumar. Raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the suspects.

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