16-yr-old raped for two days by youth

Ludhiana, December 28
A 16-year-old girl was raped by a youth for two days. After committing the crime, the suspect dropped the girl outside the railway station and fled.
The Tibba police yesterday registered a rape case against the youth identified as Ashwani Kumar Mishra of Meharban. He is yet to be arrested.
The complainant told the police that she had a friendship with the suspect for the past several months. On December 16, he took her along to watch a movie. After watching the movie, he took her to some unknown spots where he raped her. He violated her again on the next day. On December 18, he dropped her at the railway station and also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.
ASI Baljit Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.
