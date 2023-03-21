160 cops against required 500 managing city's turbulent traffic

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 20

The turbulent traffic of the city, where the issue of frequent snarl-ups and disorder remains the talk of the town, is being managed by only 160 traffic policemen.

Work in 12-hour shifts from 9 am to 9 pm The policemen on field duty managing the traffic are forced to work in a fixed shift of 12 hours from 9 am to 9 pm due to the shortage of staff. From 2012 to 2020, the average manpower of traffic police was around 250, which has now decreased to 200. Surprisingly, out of 200, only 160 are on field duty to manage traffic in the industrial hub of the state.

As per the details about the staff procured by The Tribune, the city traffic police have a total strength of about 200 policemen, of which only around 160 are on field duty.

As for the remaining 40 officials, some are engaged with senior policemen and not relieved by them despite their transfers from the city police, whereas others are engaged in different duties.

Reportedly, of the 200 policemen, one is of inspector rank, seven of sub-inspector rank, 91 assistant sub-inspectors, 22 head constables, 38 Punjab Home Guards and eight of local constable rank.

Due to the shortage of staff, the policemen on field duty managing the traffic are forced to work in a fixed shift of 12 hours from 9 am to 9 pm.

As per information, from 2012 to 2020, the average manpower of traffic police was around 250, which has now decreased to 200, the reason being that some of the personnel have retired or got transferred to other police districts.

The reduced strength of cops leads to a tough time in managing the rush of lakhs of vehicles on city roads.

Every year Ludhiana has been registering thousands of new vehicles. Most people park their vehicles outside their houses or business premises due to the lack of parking spaces in the city, often leading to chaotic scenes.

Another reason for traffic mess on certain city roads such as Clock Tower, Chaura Bazaar, Sabam Bazaar, Daresi, railway road, Field Ganj, Jawahar Camp, Gill road, Scooter Market, Samrala chowk, Ghumar Mandi, etc., is the rampant encroachments by shopkeepers and roadside vendors.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations and Traffic) Sameer Verma said the traffic police requires at least 500 cops on field duty to manage the city's traffic.

Even in the absence of the required numbers, the present strength of traffic policemen efficiently manages the vehicular flow and cops spend extra hours on duty to ensure that commuters do not face problems, he added.

"Residents should support the traffic police by not resorting to wrong or haphazard parking on roads. Traffic rules awareness seminars are also regularly organised by the administration for drivers and residents to seek their support in traffic management," ADCP Verma said.