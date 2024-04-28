160 participate in chess championship

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, April 27
Chinmay Jagga, Saarthi Arora and Reet Garcha scored two points each after two rounds in the U-19 category on the opening day of the two-day Ludhiana District Chess Championship. The championship is being held at Lodhi Club, BRS Nagar.
A total of 160 participants, including 45 girls and 115 boys, are participating in this championship, which is being organised by the Ludhiana District Chess Association. Performance in this competition will be taken into consideration while finalising the district teams for the Punjab State Chess Championship.
The following players also scored two points each in two rounds in their respective age groups. In U-7 category, Paramjot Singh, Krishya Gupta, Viraj Khanna, Trimaan Kaur Gill, Anaisha Goel and Kaavya Jain. In U-9 category, Gundeep Khera, Prikshit Rattan, Kiyaan Jain, Mokshita Mehrotra and Charvi Jain. In U-11 category, Teg Fateh Singh, Aaryaman Khanna, Lakshay Madaan, Vidya Sagar Mehrotra, Krishiv Goyal and Hargundeep Kaur. In U-13 category, Aryan Ahuja, Svanik Aggarwal, Tanish, Veer and Vilakshin Goyal. In U-15 category, Shrey Jain, Arnav Garg, Aarav Juneja and Yatish Batra. In U-17 category, Abhinav and Ekaasha. In open category, Shubham Shukla, Rishav Gupta and Ramandeep Singh Gill.
