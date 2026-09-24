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Home / Ludhiana / 1,600 persons checked, 7 arrested, 8 cases registered during 15-day policing drive in Ludhiana

1,600 persons checked, 7 arrested, 8 cases registered during 15-day policing drive in Ludhiana

Public safety, youth protection, traffic violations and emerging security concerns among focus areas of Ludhiana police

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Senior police officials during a special enforcement drive in Ludhiana.
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At least 1,600 persons were checked, seven arrested and eight cases were registered as the police commissionerate moved beyond routine enforcement and conducted a 15-day drive with a focus on preventive and targeted policing. The drive addressed a wide range of issues affecting public safety, public order and community security.

During the drive, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officials led and supervised field operations.

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The drive included interventions in diverse areas, including security checks at hotels and gun houses; action against illegal spas, hookah bars, salons, casinos and gambling spots; verification of travel agents; college-area checking for prevention of teasing; and action against drunk drivers.

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Special attention was given to protecting young persons, with checking around colleges and action against activities that can expose students to unsafe or unlawful environments.

Along with the registration of the cases and the arrests, the police recovered cash and other materials in cases involving unlawful activities.

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1,094 road safety violations detected

A parallel enforcement drive focused on vehicle modifications and practices affecting road discipline and visibility. During the drive, a total of 1,094 road safety violations were detected and acted against.

A total of 913 window-tinting violations, 172 flasher-light violations and nine illegal hooter violations were found during the drive.

Senior officials asserted that the sustained enforcement reinforces the police’s focus on road discipline, norm compliance and preventing the misuse of vehicles or unauthorised signalling equipment.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said the strength of the initiative lies in its public-order enforcement, youth safety, regulatory checks, traffic discipline, security verification and preventive policing. He added that the programme reflects a clear policing philosophy—identify vulnerabilities early, put senior officers on the ground, engage with local communities and act before minor concerns develop into larger public safety issues.

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