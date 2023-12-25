165 rolls of Chinese string seized, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 24

The anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana police nabbed two persons and recovered 165 rolls of banned Chinese string.

The accused have been identified as Mukul (20) of Gopal Nagar and Harmanpreet Singh (34) of Haibowal.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said a secret information was received by the cops that above said persons were selling Chinese string. The team after verifying the whereabouts of the accused recovered the banned string.

The ADCP said the accused would be questioned and strict action would be taken against them.

Notably, ahead of the Lohri and Basant festival, traders deal in banned string started selling plastic string which is favourite of kite lovers. Some shopkeepers had even hoard huge stock in godowns set up at isolated places.

