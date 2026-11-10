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Home / Ludhiana / 17 attend nutritional tech training in Ludhiana

17 attend nutritional tech training in Ludhiana

Five-day training programme conducted at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:16 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Attendees and officials after the training in Ludhiana.
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At least 17 dairy farmers and feed manufacturers from Punjab and adjoining states attended a training programme on nutritional technologies at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The Department of Animal Nutrition conducted the five-day programme.

During the valedictory session, department head JS Hundal emphasised the importance of adopting scientific feeding practices and modern nutritional technologies to enhance livestock productivity and profitability. He encouraged the participants to make effective use of the technologies and advisory services developed by the university for the benefit of the dairy farming community.

Course director Udeybir Singh said the programme was designed to provide practical exposure to balanced ration formulation, efficient use of locally available feed resources and modern feeding technologies for improving animal health, milk production and overall farm profitability.

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The programme included lectures and hands-on demonstrations on mineral nutrition, feed analysis, urea-molasses-mineral blocks (UMMB), bypass fat technology, balanced ration formulation, silage and hay making, feed testing, aflatoxin management, mineral mixture preparation, feed mill machinery and urea treatment of crop residue.

Harneet Kaur and JS Sidhu coordinated the programme. Faculty members delivered lectures and conducted practical demonstrations. The participants appreciated the practical orientation of the training and expressed confidence that the knowledge gained will help them adopt scientific feeding practices to enhance dairy productivity and profitability.

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