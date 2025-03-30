17 booked for assaulting car occupants

The Meharban police have registered a case against a person and his 16 unknown companions who assaulted and tried to rob a family travelling in a car.

Investigating Officer ASI Joginder Pal said Sabin Soni, a resident of Bathinda, filed a complaint that he was heading towards his hometown with his family. He said he forgot the way and went towards Mattewara forest. Soni added that a person threw his bicycle on the road near Garhi Togarh village and when he asked him to pick his bicycle, the accused thrashed him and called his 16 other companions who came on tractor, JCB machine and a commercial vehicle. He said all accused thrashed him with an intention of looting and fled from the spot after he raised an alarm. The Investigating Officer said they had registered a case against accused Bikar Singh Vicky and his 16 unknown companions.