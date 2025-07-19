17 booked for murder in Ludhiana

The police have registered a murder case against 17 persons, including seven identified ones. The accused had killed a man named Sikandar (34) on July 13. The victim succumbed to his injuries on July 17 at a hospital.

The accused were identified as Sanjay, Mani, Vijay Kumar, Shekhar, Tinu, Kaka and Jhony — all residents of Ambedkar Nagar — and 10 unidentified persons.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Honey Batwal. His kin had also held a protest after the attack, following which the police had registered a case. Old enmity is being cited as the motive behind the murder.