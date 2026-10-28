17 booked in assault case

Armed miscreants attacked the manager of a ice cream parlour in the Gopal Nagar area in Ludhiana after he stopped some unidentified youths from attacking a youth.

The victim, Rajesh Sharma, manager of the Basant Ice Cream outlet, said a few days ago when a group of youths were thrashing a youth, he got pushed the attackers back. They abused him but residents intervened after which he returned home.

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He said on the evening of October 24, a group of over 15 men, including Sukhpreet, Ravi, Rahul, Shubham and Vicky, barged into the house and thrashed him and his family members. Before fleeing, they looted around Rs 7,000 and vandalised the Baleno car parked outside. A case has been registered against 17 persons.