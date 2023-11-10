17 cases of stubble burning in district but AQI reaches 301

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 9

Though only 17 cases of stubble burning were reported from Ludhiana district, the average air quality index (AQI) of Ludhiana was 285 and also reached 301 during the day.

At 5 am, the AQI recorded was 298, at 9 am it entered red category at 301. At 12 noon it was 298, at 5 pm it was 279 and at 7 pm it was recorded at 278.

A total of 1,106 cases of stubble burning have been reported in the district till now. Highest of 452 have been reported from Jagraon, 191 from Raikot, 170 from Samrala, 134 from Ludhiana East, 87 from Payal, 63 from Ludhiana West and nine from Khanna. The administration intensified drive against stubble burning.

Meanwhile, intensifying the drive against stubble burning incidents, joint teams of the civil and police administration today visited various locations where farm fire cases were reported by the remote sensing centre.

The authorities along with fire brigade teams after reaching the spot doused the fire as a preventive measure to curb air pollution. Likewise, environmental compensation was also imposed in several cases, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said the Sub -Divisional Magistrates along with their respective police counterparts were making regular field visits to sensitise farmers to ill-effects of stubble burning while fire brigade teams were acting swiftly against farm fire incidents. Likewise, cluster-level officers had been deployed in the entire district to keep a close tab over such incidents.

Special teams today visited various locations, including Kamalpur village, Maloud, Assin Kalan, Sidhpur, Gopalpur, Raowal, Madarpura, Assi Kalan, Mand Sherian and Sudhar Raikot after inputs about farm fire incidents.Fire bridge teams have doused the fire while enforcement teams have also initiated their action.

She said numbardars in the district had been tasked to monitor stubble burning instances in respective areas and report to the authorities concerned if they find any such incident.

