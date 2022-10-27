17 caught gambling in Ludhiana, Rs 12.5L seized

Ludhiana, October 26
The anti-narcotics cell conducted a raid at a house in Fateh Singh Nagar, Model Town, here on Tuesday night and caught 17 persons red-handed while gambling. The police also recovered 12.5 lakh in cash from the spot.
The suspects have been identified as Kamal Arora, Sumit Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Sunil Gupta, Anil Kumar, Inderpal Singh, Sunny Chopra, Raj Kumar, Ravi, Sachin, Naveen Aggarwal, Ankit Arora, Ravi Kumar, Prabhjot Singh, Abhishek Kapoor, Raj Kumar and Rabsimran. A case under the Gambling Act was registered against them.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said on Tuesday night, a police party was patrolling on the Dugri road when a tip-off was received that over 12 persons were gambling at a house in Fateh Singh Nagar.
Accordingly, the police conducted a raid at the house and nabbed 17 persons red-handed. The police also seized 12.5 lakh in cash and nine boxes of playing cards from the spot.
Sran said now, further probe would be conducted in the case to check their involvement in any other case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...