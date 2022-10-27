17 caught gambling in Ludhiana, Rs 12.5L seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

The anti-narcotics cell conducted a raid at a house in Fateh Singh Nagar, Model Town, here on Tuesday night and caught 17 persons red-handed while gambling. The police also recovered 12.5 lakh in cash from the spot.

The suspects have been identified as Kamal Arora, Sumit Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Sunil Gupta, Anil Kumar, Inderpal Singh, Sunny Chopra, Raj Kumar, Ravi, Sachin, Naveen Aggarwal, Ankit Arora, Ravi Kumar, Prabhjot Singh, Abhishek Kapoor, Raj Kumar and Rabsimran. A case under the Gambling Act was registered against them.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said on Tuesday night, a police party was patrolling on the Dugri road when a tip-off was received that over 12 persons were gambling at a house in Fateh Singh Nagar.

Accordingly, the police conducted a raid at the house and nabbed 17 persons red-handed. The police also seized 12.5 lakh in cash and nine boxes of playing cards from the spot.

Sran said now, further probe would be conducted in the case to check their involvement in any other case.