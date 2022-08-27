17 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

Seventeen persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Friday.

A total of 1,13,315 persons have tested positive and 3,014 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Friday, there were 116 active cases, of which 110 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while six are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.24 per cent.

Till date, a total of 38,90,575 samples have been taken, of which 37,62,030 were found negative.

Samples of 3,175 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.