17 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 22

Seventeen persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Monday.

A total of 1,13,230 persons have tested positive and 3,013 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

There were 185 active cases on Monday, of which 172 have been asked to isolate themselves in their houses while 13 are admitted to private hospitals.