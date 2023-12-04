17 held during special drive

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, December 3

The police claimed to have arrested 17 miscreants during a surprise checking conducted at 12 places in the wee hours of this morning.

SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the checking was conducted as part of a special drive against anti-social elements for making the district drug and crime-free. One of the suspects was wanted by the Rajasthan Police in a loot case. Others were held for their involvement in cases related to drug peddling, illegal arms, cow slaughter, theft and fraud.

The suspects were identified as Tahir, Bifa, Mandip, Kala, Abdul, Fazaldeep, Mohammad Shakoor, Inderjit, Shamshad, Fai So, Dilbag, Sabar Ali, Nagraj, Nazeer, Surjan, Balveer and Nayeem.

