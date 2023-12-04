17 held during special drive

Malerkotla, December 3
The police claimed to have arrested 17 miscreants during a surprise checking conducted at 12 places in the wee hours of this morning.
SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the checking was conducted as part of a special drive against anti-social elements for making the district drug and crime-free. One of the suspects was wanted by the Rajasthan Police in a loot case. Others were held for their involvement in cases related to drug peddling, illegal arms, cow slaughter, theft and fraud.
The suspects were identified as Tahir, Bifa, Mandip, Kala, Abdul, Fazaldeep, Mohammad Shakoor, Inderjit, Shamshad, Fai So, Dilbag, Sabar Ali, Nagraj, Nazeer, Surjan, Balveer and Nayeem.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state
In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won on...
AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed
Draws a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh