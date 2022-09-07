17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, 17 persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district while no loss of life due to the virus was reported on Tuesday.

The Civil Surgeon, Hitinder Kaur, said a total of 1,13,419 persons have tested positive and 3,016 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, there were 48 active cases, of which 44 patients have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes by the Health Department authorities while four patients are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana district is 97.30 per cent.

Till date, a total of 39,22,219 samples have been taken, of which 37,93,542 samples were found negative.

On Tuesday, samples of 2,887 suspected patients were sent for testing, the results of which are expected shortly.