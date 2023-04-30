17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

On Saturday, 17 persons tested positive for Covid. The positivity rate was 2.29 per cent and there were 189 active cases in the district today. Five patients suffering from Covid are admitted to hospitals.

Those who tested positive today include six persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, five diagnosed during the OPD visit, one healthcare worker and one frontline worker while four are still being traced by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,14,369 persons have tested positive and 3,025 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Saturday, 743 samples were sent for testing which include 485 RT-PCR and 258 antigen samples. The Civil Surgeon has appealed to residents to adhere to all Covid

safety protocols.