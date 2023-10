17 new dengue cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

With a rising number of dengue cases, the Health Department confirmed 17 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total count of dengue cases to 427 in the district. Among the 17 new cases, 12 patients are residents of various city areas, including Basti Jodhewal, Chander Nagar, Model Town extension, Kot Mangal Singh, Bacchitar Nagar, Sant Vihar, Shimlapuri, Guru Nanak Colony, Basant Vihar Noorwala road, Giaspura, SBS Nagar, and New Anandpuri on Kali Sadak. Additionally, one case each has been reported from Tibba, Phullanwal, Jodhan, Baddowal, and Ambedkar Nagar in Samrala.

#dengue