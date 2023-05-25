17 shopkeepers booked for forgery, cheating

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

The Ludhiana police yesterday registered FIRs against 17 shopkeepers who were found selling SIM cards of various telecom companies after forging with the ID proofs of customers. The cases were registered after telecom companies named the shopkeepers who had misused photo ID proofs of people and sold multiple SIM cards by forging the particulars.

The booked shopkeepers have been identified as Aman Telecom of Trunk market, Azad Telecom of Giaspura, MS Harleen of Sahnewal, Deep TV centres at Dhandari Kalan, Karan telecom, Giaspura, Chitra telecom at Kanganwal, Pal Telecom at Kanganwal, Amarjit Singh Naval telecom at Millerganj, Santosh Market at Hargobind Nagar, Harpal telecom near Nirmal palace, Mobile gallery at Ambedkar Nagar, Prachi telecom at Gopal Nagar, Model Sehaj mobile near bus stand, SP mobile Telecom at Badewal and Raj telecom, Jaspreet telecom and Sonu telecom at Shimlapuri.

The cases were registered by the police on the complaints of the representatives of Vodafone, Airtel and Jio telecom companies. Charges of forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy have been added to the registered cases.

Telecom service providers have recently launched a crackdown on cybercrime involving the use of fake SIM cards for conning gullible individuals and disconnected a total of 1,88,460 fraudulent SIMs operational in Punjab and surrounding areas. These cases have been registered on the basis of this development.

1,88,460 fraudulent SIMs disconnected so far

Telecom service providers have recently launched a crackdown on cybercrime involving the use of fake SIM cards for conning gullible individuals and disconnected a total of 1,88,460 fraudulent SIMs operational in Punjab and surrounding areas. These cases have been registered on the basis of this development.