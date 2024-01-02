17 swine flu cases reported so far

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 1

With daily temperature continuing to dip, the cases of swine flu are also seeing a surge. Till now, 17 cases of swine flu have been confirmed from the district but no death has been reported so far.

The first case of swine flu was reported on December 8 and within few days, the total count has gone up to 17. Presently, eight patients are undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Spokesperson of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital said flu corners have been made in the hospital and suspected patients are sent for testing. Those who required hospitalisation are admitted as well. Kids too are testing positive for swine flu.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh, said people should avoid going out at crowded places and wear masks whenever going out. Swine flu is a droplet infections and can spread from one person to another.

Patients of swine flu are divided into three types of category. In the first category, there are patients who complain of fever cough throat infection, mild diarrhoea, headache. Such patients do not need anti-viral therapy and flu testing. Such patients are suggested to remain at home with isolation. Medicines are given according to symptoms.

In the second category, there are patients who are Children, pregnant women, patients over 65, patients with heart, lungs, acne, kidney, liver related illness, AIDS patients or patients who are taking steroids. Such patients require anti-viral medicine but flu testing is not needed. Home isolation and therapy should be done.

In the third category, there are patients with symptoms of first and second category and one or more of the following symptoms — breathlessness, pain in chest, dizziness, fall in BP, bleeding in mucus, etc. Such patients should take flu medicines.