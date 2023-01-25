17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 24

A 17-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence on Bahadarke road on Tuesday. He was reportedly under depression for the past few days.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Kumar.

After Nikhil’s sister went to college and his parents left home for work, he was alone at home. In the afternoon, when his sister returned home, she was shocked to see his hanging body and informed her parents.

The Salem Tabri police took the body to the Civil Hospital for autopsy. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The deceased’s family told the police that Nikhil was under depression for the past few days.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, was initiated in the case.