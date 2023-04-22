17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 21
A 17-year-old boy died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Kashmir Nagar this morning.
The deceased has been identified as Puneet. He was a student of Class XII.
ASI Gurmel Singh said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.
After conducting the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family. Probe into the case was also launched.
