17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

A 17-year-old boy died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Kashmir Nagar this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Puneet. He was a student of Class XII.

ASI Gurmel Singh said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

After conducting the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family. Probe into the case was also launched.