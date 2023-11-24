17-year-old girl attacked by 3 miscreants

Ludhiana, November
A 17-year-old girl was attacked by three motorcycle-borne miscreants with a sharp weapon on Thursday evening. The victim, who is in a critical condition, was undergoing treatment at the CMCH.
After the incident, ACP (Central) Sukhnaaz Singh, SHO, Police Division 2, SI Amritpal Sharma, reached the spot.
Victim’s kin said among the three assailants, one was a jilted lover of the girl who had been proposing her for friendship. He was forcing her for a meeting. However, when the victim had refused to meet the guy, he threatened her of dire consequences. On Thursday, the victim had gone to the market to buy some household things and when she returned, she had serious head injuries. Before becoming unconscious, the girl revealed about the assailants.
SHO Amritpal Sharma said a case was being registered against the assailants and raids were on to nab them.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann
Farmers are staging a dharna in the middle of the Jalandhar-...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening