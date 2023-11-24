17-year-old girl attacked by 3 miscreants

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November

A 17-year-old girl was attacked by three motorcycle-borne miscreants with a sharp weapon on Thursday evening. The victim, who is in a critical condition, was undergoing treatment at the CMCH.

After the incident, ACP (Central) Sukhnaaz Singh, SHO, Police Division 2, SI Amritpal Sharma, reached the spot.

Victim’s kin said among the three assailants, one was a jilted lover of the girl who had been proposing her for friendship. He was forcing her for a meeting. However, when the victim had refused to meet the guy, he threatened her of dire consequences. On Thursday, the victim had gone to the market to buy some household things and when she returned, she had serious head injuries. Before becoming unconscious, the girl revealed about the assailants.

SHO Amritpal Sharma said a case was being registered against the assailants and raids were on to nab them.