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Home / Ludhiana / 17-year-old girl found murdered in Ludhiana locality, husband missing

17-year-old girl found murdered in Ludhiana locality, husband missing

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:40 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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A 17-year-old girl, who had entered into a love marriage just three months ago, was found murdered under suspicious circumstances in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar area here. The police suspect the husband’s involvement as he has been absconding since the incident. The deceased has been identified as Suman.

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As per available information, she had married a youth named Aman against the wishes of her family approximately three months ago. The couple, originally hailing from Bihar, had recently moved to Ludhiana and were residing in a rented accommodation.

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The incident came to light on Sunday when neighbours became suspicious after not seeing the couple for two days. Finding the house locked from outside, the locals informed the landlord. Upon breaking open the door, Suman’s body was found lying in the room.

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According to the police, visible marks on the victim’s neck suggest she was strangled to death. Preliminary investigations point towards her husband, Aman, as the prime suspect.

Investigating officer ASI Ravinder Kumar of Shimlapuri police station stated that the couple had been living in the city after their marriage. “Initial findings suggest that Aman strangled Suman before fleeing the spot. The victim’s family alleged that Aman used to harass her,” the ASI added.

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The police said a case of murder was being registered against the husband. Raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the suspect.

Police sources said the girl had initially eloped with the boy to Bihar, although their families lived in Ludhiana, and later after solemnising the marriage, shifted here. The girl’s family had not been in touch with her since the day she eloped. Now, when the body has been found, the victim’s family came to know that their daughter had shifted to Ludhiana and was living secretly with her husband.

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