17-year-old girl held captive, raped

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:48 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
A 17-year-old girl, who ran away from her home in Ludhiana, was held captive for three months and raped by a Khanna resident.

According to the victim, the accused used to beat her whenever she resisted. Later, the accused left her outside Rohno Kalan village and fled.

The Khanna police have filed a Zero FIR against the accused and sent it to the Ludhiana police for further action.

The Ludhiana police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Karamveer Singh, a resident of Rohno Kalan village, Khanna, who was living in a rented house at Bulara village.

The victim in her statement said her parents had beaten her over some issue three months ago. She left the house and went to Bulara village and started living with the accused.

The victim alleged that the accused held her hostage in a room and started raping her.

When she resisted, the accused thrashed her. The accused did not allow her to go out. On March 16, when she resisted, the accused thrashed her and left her outside Rohno Khurd village and fled.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Marado police station said they were searching for the accused and he would be nabbed soon.

